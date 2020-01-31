Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,116. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

