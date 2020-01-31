Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,736. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

