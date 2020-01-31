Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.69. 288,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,130. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

