Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

