Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.64 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.88. 292,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

