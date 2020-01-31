Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.24 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $68.39. 27,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,924. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares in the company, valued at $83,457,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

