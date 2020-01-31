Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.42 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. 380,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,943. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

