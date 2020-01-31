Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $216.33 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,523,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $216,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

