Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.52 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,897 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of D. R. Horton worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,074,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,780,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

