Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 692.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Unum Group worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,298. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.