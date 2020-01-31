Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $23.40 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.44. 455,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average is $272.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

