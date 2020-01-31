Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 31,998 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 149,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.