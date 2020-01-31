Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,001 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Hubbell worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

HUBB traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $145.22. 12,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,855. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.