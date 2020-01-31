Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 699 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.15. 105,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,459. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $111.65 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.