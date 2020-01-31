Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $17,743,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

NYSE GD traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $177.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,586. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

