Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $198.14. The stock had a trading volume of 216,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,483. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.90. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $133.88 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,950. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

