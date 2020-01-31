Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. 32,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,965. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

