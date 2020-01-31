Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Nordson worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,200. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

