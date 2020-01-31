Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,212 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $180,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

