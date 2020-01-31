Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,667 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,358. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average is $152.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

