Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 64,871 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,871 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

AEP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,714. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

