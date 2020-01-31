Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 846 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Signature Bank worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.71. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.91 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

