Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of United Rentals worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

