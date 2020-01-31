Revain (R) Price Hits $0.0343 on Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $1.41 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, OKEx, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, Kucoin, BitFlip, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, BitForex and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

