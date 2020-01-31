Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

