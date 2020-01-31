Reviewing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. eBay pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eBay and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 2.53 $2.53 billion $2.32 14.47 B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.71 $15.51 million N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 16.54% 50.71% 9.75% B. Riley Financial 9.45% 27.38% 3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for eBay and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 3 17 8 0 2.18 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eBay beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

