Reviewing Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) & GTY Technology (NYSE:GTYH)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Evertec alerts:

78.7% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evertec and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evertec currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.73%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Evertec.

Volatility and Risk

Evertec has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evertec and GTY Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $453.87 million 5.47 $86.27 million $1.70 20.29 GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 20.62% 58.35% 13.88% GTY Technology N/A -22.48% -14.13%

Summary

Evertec beats GTY Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.