Reviewing Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (NYSE:DGRLY)

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Montage Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources 8.58% 9.65% 4.85% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 3.92% 3.09% 0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montage Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.25 $18.83 million N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.19 billion 0.71 $143.73 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Montage Resources has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montage Resources and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montage Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.67%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Summary

Montage Resources beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

