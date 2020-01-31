Reviewing MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) & Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get MVC Capital alerts:

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MVC Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.72%. Given MVC Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 53.41% 5.13% 3.12% Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MVC Capital pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Boulder Growth & Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVC Capital and Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $30.55 million 5.60 $16.32 million $0.65 14.85 Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.