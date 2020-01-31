Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rambus alerts:

This table compares Rambus and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 7.90 -$157.96 million ($0.30) -52.90 Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.39 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Volatility and Risk

Rambus has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -40.36% -3.26% -2.42% Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rambus and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Rambus beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.