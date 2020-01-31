Reviewing SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCWorx and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80

Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $353.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90% Madison Square Garden -2.23% -1.38% -0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and Madison Square Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $150,000.00 114.07 -$14.59 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 4.31 $11.43 million $0.48 617.06

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats SCWorx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

