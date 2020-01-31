Reviewing UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UNICHARM CORP/S and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UNICHARM CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

UNICHARM CORP/S has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UNICHARM CORP/S and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNICHARM CORP/S $6.26 billion 3.27 $558.30 million $0.18 38.36 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.84 -$762.93 million $3.33 10.86

UNICHARM CORP/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UNICHARM CORP/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UNICHARM CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. UNICHARM CORP/S pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares UNICHARM CORP/S and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNICHARM CORP/S 8.04% 11.08% 6.99% SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UNICHARM CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats UNICHARM CORP/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UNICHARM CORP/S

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands. The company's health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand. It also provides home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand; personal care products, such as cosmetic puffs and wet tissues under the Silcot brand; and kitchen care products comprising paper towels under the Cook Up brand. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gaines, Gin no Spoon, and Gin no Sara brands. Further, it manufactures and sells industrial materials, food-packaging materials, etc.; urinary products, such as gentle skin type and pantiliner type products, pants, napkins, men's incontinence pads, and slight leakage pads; nursing care products, such as tape type incontinence pad, pants type, and adult care products; and masks. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

