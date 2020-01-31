Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Director John S. Stroup Sells 22,720 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,952.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth approximately $5,198,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.