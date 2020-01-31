Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Kevin J. Zaba Sells 130,000 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RXN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

