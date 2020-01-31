Rexnord Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. 525,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

