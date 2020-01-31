RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.