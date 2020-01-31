Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 420,480 Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 420,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.30% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 6,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

