Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $51.81. 15,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,894. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

