Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,788 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Yeti worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yeti stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,051. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

