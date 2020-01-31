Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Utah Medical Products worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

