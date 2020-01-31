Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Albany International worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,260. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

