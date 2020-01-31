Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.99% of Coherus Biosciences worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,327,000 after acquiring an additional 483,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 342,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,695,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 808,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $420,060.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $58,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 852,589 shares of company stock worth $15,386,827. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 261,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 2.89. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.