Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,746 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 345,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,965.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

