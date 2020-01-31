Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,115 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.62% of US Ecology worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in US Ecology by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Ecology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

ECOL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.55. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

