Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,354 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $256,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

