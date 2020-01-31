Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 321,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.12. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,914. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.64 and a 12-month high of $223.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.