Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $13.67 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Avanos Medical worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,552. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

