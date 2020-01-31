Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $14.90 Million Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 6.39% of Century Casinos worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. 380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a PE ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

