Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toro by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Toro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TTC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

