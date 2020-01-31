Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.65% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 123.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

